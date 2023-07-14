Suspect jailed in June triple shooting that left 2 dead, including 15-year-old

An 18-year-old suspected in a shooting that claimed the life of two, including a 15-year-old, last month has turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail, according to officials.

Shoun Bilal faces two counts each of murder and aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun, police said.

Bilal is accused of opening fire at the Heritage Station Family apartments in southwest Atlanta on June 20, killing the teen and 22-year-old Deonta Brown. A third victim, an 18-year-old, was taken to a hospital. His name was not released.

Authorities have not released any other information about what led up to the shooting.

The apartment complex, which sits along McDaniel Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood, is among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Between 2017 and 2022, at least 167 crimes were reported there, including homicides in July and November of 2019. Twenty-one aggravated assaults were also reported, along with 10 robberies, two rapes and two child molestations.

