BREAKING | 2 shot near children’s learning center in SW Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot near a children’s learning center in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called around 10:15 a.m. to the area of 80 Brevard Avenue, Atlanta police confirmed. The Ms. Niecys Home Away From Home Learning Center is right around the corner on Old Hapeville Road.
Police have not confirmed any details about the victims, including their ages.
No other information has been released.
