Warrants: Man arrested after trying to hide involvement in Atlanta killing

By
34 minutes ago
A man was arrested Wednesday in a domestic-related homicide in Atlanta after officials said he manipulated the scene to appear as if he wasn’t involved.

Erin Hagan is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused of fatally shooting Teemah Nero, 25, after a dispute at a northwest Atlanta home, arrest warrants reveal.

On Aug. 24, officers were called to the 1300 block of Kennesaw Drive, where they found a woman who had been shot and took her to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition at around 5:20 p.m. Nero was shot in the thigh and eventually pronounced dead, authorities said.

Arrest warrants for Hagan were not secured until Sept. 6. They state that after the deadly shooting, he removed the firearm, shell casings and an Apple iPad that contained evidence of a dispute from the scene.

The document also states that he was convicted in February 2020 of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which led to the charge of possession by a convicted felon.

A motive for the killing was not provided.

Hagan was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and quickly transported to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Nigerian princess brings international perspective on DEI to Atlanta
1h ago

