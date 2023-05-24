BreakingNews
Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
X

Police open homicide investigation after man found dead in NW Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when Atlanta police were notified of a person lying in the middle of a street in the English Avenue neighborhood.

The victim was found at the intersection of Jett Street and Sunset Avenue with what appeared to be “a trauma wound,” according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 24-year-old Jeron George.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined George had been shot. His death is the 43rd homicide in the city of Atlanta this year, a police spokesperson confirmed. By the same date last year, Atlanta police had opened 66 homicide investigations.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party7h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
3m ago

Credit: University System of Georgia

Finalist chosen to be next University of North Georgia president
1h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
4h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old dies days after shooting at NW Atlanta’s Washington Park
46m ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

17-year-old dies days after shooting at NW Atlanta’s Washington Park
46m ago
GBI investigating after Covington officer shot in head; suspect dead
3h ago
Police: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 found dead in Gwinnett driveway
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
Georgia Tech center aims to be catalyst for life science and biomedical sector
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top