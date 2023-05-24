Police open homicide investigation after man found dead in NW Atlanta

It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when Atlanta police were notified of a person lying in the middle of a street in the English Avenue neighborhood.

The victim was found at the intersection of Jett Street and Sunset Avenue with what appeared to be “a trauma wound,” according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 24-year-old Jeron George.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined George had been shot. His death is the 43rd homicide in the city of Atlanta this year, a police spokesperson confirmed. By the same date last year, Atlanta police had opened 66 homicide investigations.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

