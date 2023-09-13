Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was killed in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Hidden Pines apartments at about 1:20 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. They found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound at the apartment building at 3215 Cushman Circle. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have opened a homicide investigation, but no further details about the incident have been released. The man has not been publicly identified, and investigators did not name any suspects.

Hidden Pines is located just inside I-285 near the intersection of Boulder Park and Martin Luther King Jr. drives.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.