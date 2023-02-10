X
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers were called to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 9 at 3501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

A police spokesman said the shooting investigation “remains highly active,” leading investigators to withhold some details as they work to determine the circumstances around the killing.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released, and police did not say if the shooting was targeted.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Neighbors fear Microsoft's halted Westside campus is another unkept promise
