1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station

A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
Officers were called to Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 9 at 3501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. At the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
A police spokesman said the shooting investigation “remains highly active,” leading investigators to withhold some details as they work to determine the circumstances around the killing.
The victim’s identity has not been publicly released, and police did not say if the shooting was targeted.
We’re working to learn more.
