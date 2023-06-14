Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta apartment complex, cops say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to reports of a person shot at the Metropolitan Garden Homes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The complex is located in the Old Gordon neighborhood just north of I-20 and near Collier Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was not breathing after being shot several times. The victim died at the scene and was not publicly identified.

No arrests have been made and a motive has yet to be determined, Atlanta police said.

