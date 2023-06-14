X

Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta apartment complex, cops say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to reports of a person shot at the Metropolitan Garden Homes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The complex is located in the Old Gordon neighborhood just north of I-20 and near Collier Park.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was not breathing after being shot several times. The victim died at the scene and was not publicly identified.

No arrests have been made and a motive has yet to be determined, Atlanta police said.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump3h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

QTS withdraws $45M tax break request for data center along Beltline
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

QTS withdraws $45M tax break request for data center along Beltline
2h ago

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

TORPY: Athens, where Mayberry meets ‘Fast and Furious’
4h ago
The Latest

Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say
1h ago
Body spotted in the middle of dirt road in Gwinnett County
1h ago
Person who barricaded at Conyers motel taken into custody
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
21h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
22h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top