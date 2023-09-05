BREAKING | Woman dead in road rage shooting in SE Atlanta, police say

BreakingNews
Woman dead in road rage shooting in SE Atlanta, police say

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

34 minutes ago
An apparent road rage shooting has left one woman dead in southeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 2900 block of Browns Mill Road in the Glenrose Heights neighborhood. Three vehicles were involved in the incident, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News. Investigators believe gunfire was exchanged between the vehicles.

No other details have been released by police. It is not clear if a suspect has been identified.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more. Please return to The AJC for updates.

