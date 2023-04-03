1 killed, 3 others injured in shooting at troubled NW Atlanta apartments

Flipper Temple sits within the Scotts Crossing neighborhood near Westside Atlanta Charter School. It was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Explore Police ID man killed in shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

At least one other homicide has taken place inside the complex in recent years. In July 2020, Anthony McGhee was killed and another man was injured, police previously said. Officers at the time were already at the complex addressing a different call when they were flagged down about a report of a person shot.

In October 2018, officials said a woman was shot by a man trying to break up a fight at the complex. Two women were brawling when a man tried to intervene by firing a shot into the crowd, according to police.

And in August 2022, police said a man was shot in the leg at the complex after being approached by another man demanding money.