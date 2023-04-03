X

1 killed, 3 others injured in shooting at troubled NW Atlanta apartments

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 32 minutes ago

A man was killed Monday in a shooting that injured three others at a troubled northwest Atlanta apartment complex, authorities said.

Flipper Temple apartments along Abner Terrace was the site of 51 reported crimes from 2017 to 2021, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation revealed. On Monday afternoon, the complex was the site of a fatal shooting.

Atlanta police said they were called at about 2:45 p.m. and found two people shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one man died from his injuries, authorities said.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that four people in their 20s had met with the gunman before the shooting. Lt. Andrew Smith said the other victims went to the hospital on their own. The surviving victims are said to be stable.

No information was provided about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

Flipper Temple sits within the Scotts Crossing neighborhood near Westside Atlanta Charter School. It was among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to the AJC’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

At least one other homicide has taken place inside the complex in recent years. In July 2020, Anthony McGhee was killed and another man was injured, police previously said. Officers at the time were already at the complex addressing a different call when they were flagged down about a report of a person shot.

In October 2018, officials said a woman was shot by a man trying to break up a fight at the complex. Two women were brawling when a man tried to intervene by firing a shot into the crowd, according to police.

And in August 2022, police said a man was shot in the leg at the complex after being approached by another man demanding money.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

