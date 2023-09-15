Legendary jazz family struck with tragedy again after downtown Atlanta stabbing

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
9 minutes ago
X

A family known for its legendary jazz influence was again touched by tragedy when Tracy Cole, grandson of Freddy Cole and great-nephew to Nat King Cole, was stabbed to death at a downtown Atlanta apartment building this week.

The 31-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds at the MAA Centennial Olympic Park apartments early Thursday morning, but Atlanta police did not say if he was found outside or inside the complex. Tracy Cole was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital but later died from his wounds.

His identity was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Channel 2 Action News reported.

ExploreMan stabbed to death at downtown Atlanta apartment building

No other details have been released about the killing, creating an air of mystery around Cole’s death.

He was highly active on social media, where he promoted his business as a cigar salesman and consultant. He was a sales reprepresentative for former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco’s Eighty5 Cigars brand and was mourned online by the local festival Atlanta Cigar Week, which is taking place this week.

“The Atlanta cigar community is deeply saddened by the loss of such a vibrant soul,” the festival posted online.

The Cole family are no strangers to loss. Nat King Cole died from lung cancer in 1965 at age 45, but he had already reached an immortal level of fame in his three-decade music career. His daughter, Natalie Cole, was just 15 when she lost her father, but she went on to have her own long and decorated music career. She died on New Year’s Eve in 2015 at age 65 due to complications from ongoing health issues.

Freddy Cole, Nat King Cole’s youngest brother, lived a long life and grew to become a jazz legend in his own right. He relocated his family to Atlanta in the 1970s and lived here until his death in 2020 at the age of 88. When Natalie died in 2015, Freddy Cole was already mourning his wife of 50 years, Margaret Cole, who had died earlier that year after battling Lou Gehrig’s disease.

ExploreJazz great Freddy Cole dies at 88

Freddy Cole was survived by his daughter Crystal Cole and son Lionel Cole, who is also a musician. Tracy Cole was among Freddy’s four grandchildren, and he spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his grandfather’s legacy at the time of his death.

“For a man who traveled the world and performed for thousands of people everywhere, he lived a great life,” Tracy Cole said of his grandfather in 2020. “He had fun.”

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta flooding and storm damage7h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County police

NEW DETAILS
Gang charges added for 6 suspects accused of killing woman in Gwinnett home
52m ago

Credit: AP

ONLY ON AJC
MURPHY: ‘President Romney’ might have had a ring to it after all
46m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA announces grant to deal with years-long backlog of sexual assault kits
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County police

Gang charges added for 6 suspects accused of killing woman in Gwinnett home
52m ago
Fulton DA announces grant to deal with years-long backlog of sexual assault kits
3h ago
1 arrested, 1 sought in deadly April shooting at Adamsville apartments
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
10h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top