Man arrested in deadly shooting outside NE Atlanta church

Atlanta police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting outside a northeast Atlanta church last week.

Jeremiah Perry, 36, is accused of killing 48-year-old Jason Greer on Dec. 11, according to Fulton County court records. Perry was arrested two days later on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said they got a call about someone being shot around 9:40 a.m. outside the Druid Hills Presbyterian Church on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. The Mercy Community Church is located at the same address.