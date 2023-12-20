Man arrested in deadly shooting outside NE Atlanta church

Atlanta police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting outside a northeast Atlanta church last week.
Jeremiah Perry, 36, is accused of killing 48-year-old Jason Greer on Dec. 11, according to Fulton County court records. Perry was arrested two days later on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police said they got a call about someone being shot around 9:40 a.m. outside the Druid Hills Presbyterian Church on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. The Mercy Community Church is located at the same address.
Greer was found lying near the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds, authorities said at the time.
Police have not released any additional details about what led to the shooting.
The Ponce de Leon address is home to the two churches, a child development center and a nonprofit aimed at addressing homelessness in Atlanta. It is across the street from the Majestic Dinner, the Plaza Theatre and a Publix grocery store.
