Man fatally shot near SW Atlanta nightclub

A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning near a southwest Atlanta nightclub, police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Whitehall Street around 3:30 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officials said they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. The incident location, which is just west of downtown and near Spelman and Morehouse colleges, corresponds to The Love Below Speakeasy and several fitness studios, but police did not say where exactly the incident took place.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity was not released.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to gather information. No details were released about the incident or what may have led up to it.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.