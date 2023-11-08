Exclusive
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel

Man found shot to death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 minute ago
X

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex just after midnight Monday, according to police.

Atlanta officers got a call about a person shot around 12:15 a.m. at the Columbia at Capitol View apartments on University Avenue in the Adair Park neighborhood. The complex is a stone’s throw from the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail.

Officers found the victim, identified as Tavares Boyd, with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument that escalated to gunfire.

Explore120 affordable rentals return to market in Adair Park after renovation

The complex reopened in September 2022 after a multimillion-dollar facelift following more than 35 years of neglect. Developers renovated the units with the intent of preserving them as affordable housing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Police have not released any additional details about Monday’s shooting, including if a suspect has been identified.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Could Georgia’s Trump case help federal DOJ prosecutors?1h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Van wins it all: Johnson carries every precinct in Savannah mayor reelection bid
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The 2024 Atlanta Open will be last for tennis tournament
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Warrant: Man accused of shooting Cobb hotel employee then stole Tesla
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Warrant: Man accused of shooting Cobb hotel employee then stole Tesla
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Warrant: Man accused of shooting Cobb hotel employee then stole Tesla
1h ago
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Jackknifed big rig cleared, I-285 South in DeKalb reopens
1h ago
Young Thug case: Will rap lyrics be used as evidence in gang trial?
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
4h ago
UPDATE: Local Election Results from Tuesday
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top