Man found shot to death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta officers got a call about a person shot around 12:15 a.m. at the Columbia at Capitol View apartments on University Avenue in the Adair Park neighborhood. The complex is a stone’s throw from the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail.

Officers found the victim, identified as Tavares Boyd, with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an argument that escalated to gunfire.

The complex reopened in September 2022 after a multimillion-dollar facelift following more than 35 years of neglect. Developers renovated the units with the intent of preserving them as affordable housing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Police have not released any additional details about Monday’s shooting, including if a suspect has been identified.

