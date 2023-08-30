Death of man found lying in Peachtree Creek ruled homicide, cops say

Police have officially opened a homicide investigation days after a man’s body washed up in a section of Peachtree Creek near I-85 in northeast Atlanta.

On Sunday, officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Lakeshore Crossing Drive and found the man lying in the creek in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood of Buckhead. There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said at the time.

Police on Tuesday said the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office determined he sustained a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma. The case has been classified as a homicide.

No further details were released, including the victim’s identity or that of a possible suspect. It was not clear when the man died, or what may have motivated the killing.

Peachtree Creek flows through metro Atlanta into the Chattahoochee River a few miles to the west. It’s gage height can range from three feet during dry periods to 17 feet in a typical flood, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The area of the creek where the body was found runs behind the Lakeshore Crossing Apartments, across the street from Passion City Church.

The investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.