BREAKING: 2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
BREAKING: 2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Two people were killed Tuesday evening in a triple shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Few details about the incident were immediately available, but Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore said officers are investigating the shooting in the 700 block of McDaniel Street. A 911 call came in at about 5:30 p.m. regarding a person shot at the Heritage Station Family apartments.

Predmore did not say what may have led to the shooting or if a suspect remained at the scene.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

