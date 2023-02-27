2 men dead, teen injured in separate shootings across Atlanta

Three separate shootings in Atlanta left two men dead and a 15-year-old boy injured Sunday, according to authorities.
In the first incident, Atlanta police got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a person shot in the 290 block of Deering Road in the Loring Heights neighborhood, not far from Atlantic Station. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
The second call came in about 30 minutes later and four miles away.
Officers responded to 72 Marietta Street in Downtown Atlanta at about 3 p.m., where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a laceration to his head, police said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity also was not released.
By 8 p.m., police got a call about another shooting three-and-a-half miles away in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane in the Oakland City neighborhood and not far from the Rev. James Orange Park.
There, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was described as alert and taken to a hospital.
It was not clear if the boy was the intended target.
Police have not released any additional details about the victims, any suspects or what led up to each shooting.
