2 men dead, teen injured in separate shootings across Atlanta

By 8 p.m., police got a call about another shooting three-and-a-half miles away in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane in the Oakland City neighborhood and not far from the Rev. James Orange Park.

There, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was described as alert and taken to a hospital.

It was not clear if the boy was the intended target.

Police have not released any additional details about the victims, any suspects or what led up to each shooting.

