Man charged with murder months after wild shooting in SE Atlanta

15 minutes ago
The suspect in a brazen fatal shooting on a southeast Atlanta street in March was arrested Monday, according to court documents.

Antoine Whiteside, 21, of College Park, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on counts of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online records show. He is accused of killing 22-year-old LaNorris McFadden on March 16 by shooting him several times outside an American Deli location on Hill Street, his arrest warrants state.

In an incident captured by security cameras, a man identified as Whiteside could be seen running through a gas station parking lot while firing a handgun at the victim. The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. and customers were seen scattering from the area.

McFadden was hit multiple times, including in his chest, according to the warrants. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, Atlanta police said the incident appeared to be the result of an escalating domestic dispute. Whiteside’s warrants did not provide further details about how he knew McFadden.

Whiteside is being held without bond. He is also charged with multiple counts of theft in connection with an unrelated incident.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

