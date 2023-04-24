Man dead in shooting in NW Atlanta neighborhood

A man is dead following a shooting in northwest Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Paines Avenue, not far from Lindsay Street Park, about a person shot. The victim was found wounded and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to an Atlanta police statement.
Investigators are considering the man’s death a homicide, a police spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was not publicly identified.
No other details have been released as the investigation is in the early stages.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
