Cops: Murder suspect in custody after trespassing on MARTA property

A man wanted for murder was arrested Sunday morning after he was spotted trespassing on MARTA property at the Five Points station, according to authorities.

Bryson Sinclair, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Theodore Powell in late February near 72 Marietta Street, about a block from where he was arrested. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He faces an additional charge of criminal trespass for being at the MARTA station after having been prohibited from being on any of the transportation authority’s vehicles or other property until February 2024, according to an arrest warrant. The reason for his ban was not stated.

On the afternoon of Feb. 26, officers found Powell with multiple gunshot wounds and with a laceration to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was shot the previous evening, sometime between 8 and 9 p.m.. They did not provide a motive in the killing.

The building at 72 Marietta Street was the location of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 1972 until 2010; Cox Enterprises announced the donation of the 6-acre parcel to the city of Atlanta in November 2010.

