Man found shot to death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Crime & Public Safety
By
18 minutes ago
X

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on the Fourth of July, officials said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Grove Adams Park complex at 1991 Delowe Drive after getting reports of a person shot around 3:15 p.m., Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found a man in the parking lot already dead from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the fatal shooting, police said. No other details have been released.

ExploreAtlanta’s new problem property list drops some notorious apartments

Grove Adams Park, formerly known as Vesta Adams Park, is one of the persistently dangerous apartment complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Dangerous Dwellings investigation. The complex has also been identified by the Atlanta and Fulton County governments as a “problem property” on their list of apartments known for chronic code violations and crime.

The complex was renovated in 2019 and sold in 2022, a year in which a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia limits on treatment for trans minors remain in place after hearing2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Effort of fear is not going to succeed,’ Atlanta police chief says after arson...
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Effort of fear is not going to succeed,’ Atlanta police chief says after arson...
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Man fatally shoots Georgia deputy, flees in patrol car, sheriff says
9m ago
Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
1h ago
‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
8h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
10h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top