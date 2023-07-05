Man found shot to death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on the Fourth of July, officials said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Grove Adams Park complex at 1991 Delowe Drive after getting reports of a person shot around 3:15 p.m., Atlanta police said. At the scene, they found a man in the parking lot already dead from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the fatal shooting, police said. No other details have been released.

Grove Adams Park, formerly known as Vesta Adams Park, is one of the persistently dangerous apartment complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Dangerous Dwellings investigation. The complex has also been identified by the Atlanta and Fulton County governments as a “problem property” on their list of apartments known for chronic code violations and crime.

The complex was renovated in 2019 and sold in 2022, a year in which a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.