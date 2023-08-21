BREAKING | Man found dead at SW Atlanta park

Atlanta police are investigating a man’s death Monday morning at Dean Rusk Park in southwest Atlanta.

The scene is at 390 Lawton Street near the intersection with Sells Avenue. The department confirmed that a man was found dead at around 8 a.m., but no other details were released. The body was located near a pond inside the park.

Police did not release a manner of death or say if they had any potential suspects or witnesses.

“Homicide investigators have been notified and will be responding to the scene,” the department said in a statement.

Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel could be seen securing the area late Monday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

