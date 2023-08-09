Man killed in shooting at troubled Oakland City apartments in SW Atlanta

15 minutes ago
A man was killed in a shooting at a persistently dangerous apartment complex in southwest Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Oakland City West End apartments around 10 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots in the area, Atlanta police said. When they arrived at the scene, police found a man already dead from a gunshot wound.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

Police said they have opened a homicide investigation, but did not say if any suspects had been identified. No one was arrested, and no further information was released.

The apartment complex where the man was found dead is one of the persistently problematic properties highlighted in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Dangerous Dwellings investigation. Three people were killed at the apartment complex between 2017-2021, including a horrific case in which two toddlers were found dead after their mother put them in an oven.

The suspect in that case, Lamora Williams, has been held in the Fulton County Jail since her arrest in October 2017. She has pleaded not guilty and her case is currently on a judicial hold, according to court records.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

