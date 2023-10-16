Police: 17-year-old girl shot to death in southwest Atlanta

The teenager, whose name was not released, was shot shortly after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Lynnhaven Drive, near Emma Millican Park, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries.

The investigation into the deadly shooting continued late Sunday. No further details were released.

The shooting was the latest in a string across metro Atlanta involving children and teenagers.

Last week, a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that killed another teenager, Lithonia police said late Monday.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a juvenile following the Oct. 1 incident. He had been on the run since the night of the shooting.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old accused of killing a classmate outside a metro Atlanta high school football game was recently arrested after a week on the run.

Kaomarion Kendricks was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony following a shooting also on Oct. 1. It happened near Griffin High School, where the Griffin-Spalding County game was being played.

The deadly trend of children dying by gunfire isn’t unique to the metro area. According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms were the leading cause of death among children and teens ages 1-19 in 2022.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.