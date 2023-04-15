X

Man found dead at NE Atlanta motel

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

A man was found dead Friday morning at a northeast Atlanta motel, police said.

Officers responded to the Cheshire Motor Inn along Cheshire Bridge Road at about 10:45 a.m. on a person down call. A 54-year-old man was found unconscious and not breathing inside a room, according to authorities.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not say what led up to the death but have classified the case as a homicide.

The motel is just south of I-85 and about a mile from the Morningside Nature Preserve.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

