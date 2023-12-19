Man fatally shot in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood

A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood Monday evening, police said.

Officers were called to 199 Peters Street SW at about 5:20 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. The man has not been publicly identified.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to determine the circumstances around the man’s death. No other information about the incident has been released, and police did not say if a suspect had been identified.