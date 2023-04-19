X

Man shot at SE Atlanta home dies at hospital

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot Wednesday at a home in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Humphries Drive at about 12:15 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Police said a 66-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the home.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, authorities added. The man’s name was not released.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting, and no details were provided about a suspect.

The home where the shooting took place is just a short walk from Humphries Elementary School and about a 5-minute drive from the Browns Mill Golf Course.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

