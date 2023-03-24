X

BREAKING: Person shot to death at SE Atlanta park

Credit: NewsChopper2

Credit: NewsChopper2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A person was fatally shot Friday afternoon at a southeast Atlanta park, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore confirmed that officers were called to South Bend Park near the Center for Art and Culture shortly before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers said they found a person who had been shot and killed.

Authorities were also working to pull a car off an embankment at the location, Channel 2 Action News reported. Police have not confirmed if the car and the shooting are connected.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting or provide the name of the person killed.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

DeKalb closes Intrenchment Creek area until further notice due to ‘traps’4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Reports provide new details in fatal shooting of activist at planned training site
3h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
3h ago

UGA police identify mother of newborn killed in dorm in 1996
6h ago

UGA police identify mother of newborn killed in dorm in 1996
6h ago

Credit: Midtown High School Facebook

Students at Atlanta’s Midtown High protest redistricting plans
2h ago
The Latest

Ambulance driver involved in fatal Atlanta crash granted $22K bond
1h ago
Atlanta man dead after falling off boat during fishing trip in Troup County
3h ago
Reports provide new details in fatal shooting of activist at planned training site
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top