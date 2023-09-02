2 killed in separate shootings miles apart in NW Atlanta

A man and a woman were killed Saturday in shootings just a few miles apart in northwest Atlanta, police said. The deadly incidents were two of at least four reported in the city in fewer than 12 hours.

The most recent shooting occurred around noon at a home in the 900 block of Margaret Place, which is near Westside Park. A person shot call brought officers to the area, where they found a woman who did not appear to be breathing, officials said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives said they were able to identify a person of interest, who is believed to be a “known acquaintance of the victim.” Police added that the person of interest and victim were involved in an argument over eviction.

About two hours earlier and just four miles away, officers responded to the Magnolia Park apartment complex along Magnolia Way in the Vine City neighborhood around 10 a.m. Police said they located a man who appeared to be shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and eventually died. Homicide investigators said a person of interest was identified, but no other details were released.

Magnolia Park, which is split into two addresses, is among the 275 complexes identified in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods. At the Magnolia Way address associated with the complex, police reported 114 crimes from 2017 to early February 2022, which included an August 2021 homicide, a May 2021 homicide, 22 aggravated assaults, nine robberies and a rape.

The two fatal shootings are among others that Atlanta police responded to between Saturday morning and the early afternoon.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police said a man was found death in an area of Thomasville Boulevard and Henry Thomas Drive in southeast Atlanta. Officials were able to determine that the fatal shooting occurred near a home in the 700 block of Norwood Road, less than a mile from where the victim was located. Leverett Hancock, 40, was quickly identified as a suspect and charged with murder.

Around 3 a.m., officers found a man fatally shot at the Fairburn Gordon apartments on Fairburn Road in the Adamsville neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to officials.

