Austell man arrested in fatal shooting at SW Atlanta apartments near I-285

A suspect has been arrested two months after a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex near I-285, authorities said.
Kadeem Frison, 33, is facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the Sept. 19 death of 49-year-old Darryl Chambers, who was shot several times in the head and torso at the Hidden Pines apartments, according to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday.
Officers were called to the complex on Cushman Circle, just inside I-285 near the intersection of Boulder Park and Martin Luther King Jr. drives, after getting reports of a person shot, police said.
Police said Chambers was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the warrant, Frison allegedly committed the crime with other “co-conspirators.” He was arrested by Cobb police on Saturday and later transferred and booked into the Fulton County Jail, online records show. He is also charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
A motive is still unclear and police have not yet provided additional details on the shooting or the other suspects.
Since 2019, Frison was arrested on drug charges and charges related to cruelty to children and aggravated assault in Cobb County, court records showed. The latest incident occurred last month.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author