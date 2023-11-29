Austell man arrested in fatal shooting at SW Atlanta apartments near I-285

A suspect has been arrested two months after a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex near I-285, authorities said.

Kadeem Frison, 33, is facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the Sept. 19 death of 49-year-old Darryl Chambers, who was shot several times in the head and torso at the Hidden Pines apartments, according to an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday.

Officers were called to the complex on Cushman Circle, just inside I-285 near the intersection of Boulder Park and Martin Luther King Jr. drives, after getting reports of a person shot, police said.