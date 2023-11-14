Woman fatally shot at Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta

A woman was shot to death at a downtown Atlanta hotel Monday night, according to officials.
Police got a call about a person shot at the Hyatt Regency on Peachtree Street shortly after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.
It was not clear if the victim was inside or outside the hotel at the time of the shooting.
No other details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released by police.
