BREAKING: Deadly shooting investigation blocks streets in SE Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.
One person was reported shot and killed shortly after 3 a.m. at the corner of Livermore Street and Richmond Avenue, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. Police have shut multiple streets east of Lakewood Avenue while they investigate Friday morning.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest