BREAKING: Deadly shooting investigation blocks streets in SE Atlanta

25 minutes ago
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

One person was reported shot and killed shortly after 3 a.m. at the corner of Livermore Street and Richmond Avenue, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. Police have shut multiple streets east of Lakewood Avenue while they investigate Friday morning.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Braves' Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia join Ronald Acuña Jr. as NL All-Star starters
