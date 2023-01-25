X
Victim in critical condition after shooting at troubled SE Atlanta apartments

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A person was seriously injured Tuesday during a shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex that has been the scene of several other shootings, police said.

Officers were called to The Villages at Carver apartments along Moury Avenue at about 1 p.m. regarding gunfire. When officers arrived, they were told that after some witnesses heard gunshots, they observed the victim lying on the ground and headed to the hospital with the victim in a personal vehicle, Atlanta police said in a release. Those witnesses were able to quickly flag down responding officers and medical personnel.

The victim was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

No details were released on a suspect or what led up to the shooting.

It’s not the first time officers have been called to The Villages at Carver to investigate a shooting. In 2022, at least four people were fatally shot at the complex, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation.

In December, 17-year-old Darshae Barnes Jr. was arrested in the deaths of 17-year-old JaMarquez McCrary and 18-year-old Nyriek Olds at the Moury Avenue apartments, according to police. The shooting happened June 19, and the two teenagers were found in a breezeway at the apartment building with gunshot wounds to their chests, according to a police report.

Explore16-year-old fatally shot at SE Atlanta apartment complex

Another teen was shot at the complex in September, police said. Neighbors said they heard several rounds of gunfire. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In January 2022, police said 30-year-old Oumar Mbodj died in the hospital after being shot at the apartment complex.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

