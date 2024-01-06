Middle school teacher fatally shot at Atlanta apartments, woman arrested

“He was a great guy,” principal Dr. Ava Williams told Channel 2 Action News. “Got along with everyone, all of our students, faculty and staff. Everyone loved him.”

On Dec. 30, Atlanta police were called to the Southwood Vista apartments in the 2100 block of Southwood Boulevard around 10 p.m. At the scene, officials said a man was located with an apparent gunshot wound.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified him as Goodwin.

Police did not release a motive in the case or say whether Goodwin knew his attacker.

A family member wrote in a public post that “John lived an extraordinary life filled with adventure, laughter and his love for education.”

Goodwin earned a bachelor’s degree and a master of education from Clark Atlanta University, according to his LinkedIn. He took on several teaching roles at multiple schools, including Clark Atlanta, before joining Renaissance Middle.

A service will be held Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. following an 11 a.m. viewing at the Elizabeth Baptist Church on Cascade Road in Atlanta.