BREAKING | At least 3 dead in shooting near SW Atlanta mall

Three people were fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, police said.

Few details on the incident were immediately available, but police confirmed that the fatal shooting happened in the 600 block of Evans Street, which is across the street from the Mall West End. A 911 call reporting that several people had been shot came in at about 1:25 p.m.

Three people have been pronounced dead, police spokesman Aaron Fix said, but the exact number of people involved in the incident was not provided.

“At this time, there are no indications that the public at large is being threatened,” Fix added.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.