BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.
The shooting took place Monday afternoon at a home in the 3000 block of Saville Street in the Park in Princeton Lakes neighborhood, Atlanta police said. The large neighborhood of single-family homes is between Camp Creek Marketplace and the Piedmont Driving Club’s golf course.
Police confirmed that one person had been killed and a second person was injured, but no further details were released.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Chris Pizzello
The Latest