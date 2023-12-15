1 dead in shooting at NW Atlanta intersection

One person was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta on Friday, authorities said.
Officers were called to the intersection shortly after 5 p.m. regarding the fatal shooting. A man was located with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Photos from the incident showed several patrol cars surrounding a white pickup truck at the stoplight.
No other details have been released, including the identity of the victim or if anyone has been detained.
The heavily trafficked intersection is just west of downtown Atlanta, with a Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s and Walmart in the immediate area.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author