1 dead in shooting at NW Atlanta intersection

Atlanta police said homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at an intersection just west of downtown, where photos from the scene show patrol cars surrounding a white pickup truck.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta police said homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at an intersection just west of downtown, where photos from the scene show patrol cars surrounding a white pickup truck.

Crime & Public Safety
By
Updated 0 minutes ago

One person was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta on Friday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the intersection shortly after 5 p.m. regarding the fatal shooting. A man was located with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Photos from the incident showed several patrol cars surrounding a white pickup truck at the stoplight.

No other details have been released, including the identity of the victim or if anyone has been detained.

The heavily trafficked intersection is just west of downtown Atlanta, with a Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s and Walmart in the immediate area.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top