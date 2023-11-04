Boys Football Roundup – November 3, 2023

Adairsville finally found a way to top Dalton Coahulla Creek 28-21 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

The Colts had a 14-7 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Adairsville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Dalton Coahulla Creek.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Adairsville and Dalton Coahulla Creek faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Adairsville High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Dalton Coahulla Creek squared off with Bremen in a football game.

Adel Cook edges past Sylvester Worth County in tough test

Adel Cook posted a narrow 31-28 win over Sylvester Worth County on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Adel Cook moved in front of Sylvester Worth County 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened a meager 24-15 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Sylvester Worth County took the lead 28-24 to start the final quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Hornets’ defeat of the Rams.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Sylvester Worth County faced off against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis and Adel Cook took on Eastman Dodge County on Oct. 20 at Eastman Dodge County High School.

Ashburn Turner County rides to cruise-control win over Pearson Atkinson County

Ashburn Turner County recorded a big victory over Pearson Atkinson County 36-15 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Ashburn Turner County opened with a 22-15 advantage over Pearson Atkinson County through the first quarter.

Ashburn Turner County charged to a 36-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Ashburn Turner County and Pearson Atkinson County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Pearson Atkinson County faced off against Homerville Clinch County and Ashburn Turner County took on Lakeland Lanier County on Oct. 20 at Ashburn Turner County High School.

Athens dominates Commerce East Jackson

Athens unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Commerce East Jackson 59-21 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory at Athens Academy on Nov. 3.

Athens darted in front of Commerce East Jackson 17-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered a 32-15 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Athens jumped to a 46-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Athens and Commerce East Jackson played in a 34-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Athens faced off against Homer Banks County and Commerce East Jackson took on Blairsville Union County on Oct. 20 at Commerce East Jackson High School.

Athens Clarke Central takes down Winder-Barrow

Athens Clarke Central earned a convincing 46-21 win over Winder-Barrow on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Athens Clarke Central an 8-7 lead over Winder-Barrow.

The Gladiators opened an immense 39-7 gap over the Bulldoggs at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 46-14.

The Gladiators maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens Clarke Central and Winder-Barrow faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Winder-Barrow faced off against Conyers Heritage.

Atlanta Druid Hills shuts out Stone Mountain

Atlanta Druid Hills’ defense throttled Stone Mountain, resulting in a 49-0 shutout on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Atlanta Druid Hills moved in front of Stone Mountain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Atlanta Druid Hills stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Stone Mountain and Atlanta Druid Hills faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Atlanta Druid Hills High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Stone Mountain faced off against Atlanta Lakeside and Atlanta Druid Hills took on Gainesville Johnson on Oct. 20 at Atlanta Druid Hills High School.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal thwarts Atlanta Hapeville Charter’s quest

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal knocked off Atlanta Hapeville Charter 38-23 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal and Atlanta Hapeville Charter faced off on Nov. 5, 2022 at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal faced off against Stone Mountain Stephenson.

Atlanta Lakeside allows no points against Clarkston

Atlanta Lakeside’s defense throttled Clarkston, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Atlanta Lakeside and Clarkston squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Atlanta Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Clarkston faced off against Atlanta Midtown and Atlanta Lakeside took on Stone Mountain on Oct. 20 at Atlanta Lakeside High School.

Atlanta Lovett denies Stockbridge Woodland’s challenge

Atlanta Lovett knocked off Stockbridge Woodland 33-14 for a Georgia high school football victory at Stockbridge Woodland High on Nov. 3.

Last season, Atlanta Lovett and Stockbridge Woodland squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Atlanta Lovett School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Stockbridge Woodland faced off against Stockbridge and Atlanta Lovett took on Jonesboro Mt Zion on Oct. 20 at Atlanta Lovett School.

Atlanta Marist overpowers Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter in thorough fashion

Atlanta Marist rolled past Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter for a comfortable 42-6 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The last time Atlanta Marist and Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter played in a 34-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter faced off against Dunwoody.

Atlanta Mays defense stifles Lithia Springs

Atlanta Mays’ defense throttled Lithia Springs, resulting in a 30-0 shutout at Atlanta Mays High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Atlanta Midtown tacks win on Gainesville Johnson

Atlanta Midtown dominated from start to finish in an imposing 33-9 win over Gainesville Johnson in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and third quarters.

Atlanta Midtown got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 33-9 edge.

Last season, Gainesville Johnson and Atlanta Midtown faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Gainesville Johnson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Atlanta Midtown faced off against Clarkston and Gainesville Johnson took on Atlanta Druid Hills on Oct. 20 at Atlanta Druid Hills High School.

Atlanta Mt. Vernon tacks win on Alpharetta St. Francis

Atlanta Mt. Vernon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Alpharetta St. Francis 57-26 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Alpharetta St Francis and Atlanta Mt Vernon faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Atlanta Mount Vernon High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Alpharetta St Francis squared off with Mableton Whitefield in a football game.

Atlanta Pace rides to cruise-control win over Jonesboro Mt. Zion

Atlanta Pace dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Jonesboro Mt. Zion during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Atlanta Pace faced off against Locust Grove Luella and Jonesboro Mt Zion took on Atlanta Lovett on Oct. 20 at Atlanta Lovett School.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic tops Austell South Cobb

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Austell South Cobb 55-13 Friday on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Golden Lions registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic charged to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

The last time Atlanta St Pius X Catholic and Austell South Cobb played in a 29-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Atlanta St Pius X Catholic faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter and Austell South Cobb took on Dunwoody on Oct. 20 at Austell South Cobb High School.

Atlanta Therrell overcomes Atlanta B.E.S.T in seat-squirming affair

Atlanta Therrell posted a narrow 23-20 win over Atlanta B.E.S.T on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Atlanta B.E.S.T and Atlanta Therrell faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Atlanta Therrell High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Atlanta Therrell faced off against Augusta Josey.

Atlanta Westlake allows no points against Smyrna Campbell

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta Westlake handle Smyrna Campbell 35-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Atlanta Westlake a 14-0 lead over Smyrna Campbell.

The Lions opened a colossal 35-0 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Atlanta Westlake and Smyrna Campbell played in a 56-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Smyrna Campbell faced off against Mableton Pebblebrook and Atlanta Westlake took on Carrollton on Oct. 20 at Carrollton High School.

Atlanta Westminster takes down Lithonia Miller Grove

Atlanta Westminster dominated Lithonia Miller Grove 48-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Lithonia Miller Grove and Atlanta Westminster faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Lithonia Miller Grove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Atlanta Westminster faced off against Decatur Southwest Dekalb.

Atlanta Woodward Academy overwhelms Forest Park

Atlanta Woodward Academy dismissed Forest Park by a 45-6 count during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Last season, Atlanta Woodward Academy and Forest Park squared off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Forest Park High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Atlanta Woodward Academy squared off with Jonesboro in a football game.

North Atlanta defeats Dunwoody

North Atlanta’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dunwoody 42-7 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Last season, North Atlanta and Dunwoody faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Dunwoody High School.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Dunwoody faced off against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter.

Augusta Aquinas’ speedy start jolts Warrenton Warren County

A swift early pace pushed Augusta Aquinas past Warrenton Warren County Friday 45-8 on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

Last season, Augusta Aquinas and Warrenton Warren County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Augusta Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Augusta Aquinas faced off against Washington-Wilkes.

Augusta Butler shuts out Augusta Josey

A suffocating defense helped Augusta Butler handle Augusta Josey 44-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Augusta Josey High on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Augusta Josey faced off against Atlanta Therrell and Augusta Butler took on Sandersville Washington County on Oct. 20 at Sandersville Washington County High School.

Augusta Lucy C Laney defense stifles Augusta Glenn Hills

Defense dominated as Augusta Lucy C Laney pitched a 50-0 shutout of Augusta Glenn Hills at Augusta Glenn Hills High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Augusta Lucy C Laney and Augusta Glenn Hills squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Augusta Lucy C Laney High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Augusta Lucy C Laney faced off against Augusta Westside.

Bainbridge delivers statement win over Cairo

Bainbridge left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cairo from start to finish for a 56-6 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Bainbridge a 14-6 lead over Cairo.

The Bearcats opened a mammoth 28-6 gap over the Syrupmakers at the intermission.

Bainbridge pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Bainbridge and Cairo played in a 53-20 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Cairo squared off with Albany Westover in a football game.

Barnesville Lamar County earns solid win over Franklin Heard County

Barnesville Lamar County collected a solid win over Franklin Heard County in a 45-28 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The last time Barnesville Lamar County and Franklin Heard County played in a 42-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Franklin Heard County squared off with Carrollton Mt Zion in a football game.

Baxley Appling County tops Nahunta Brantley County

Baxley Appling County scored early and often to roll over Nahunta Brantley County 50-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Baxley Appling County stormed in front of Nahunta Brantley County 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a mammoth 42-0 gap over the Herons at the intermission.

Nahunta Brantley County drew within 50-14 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Nahunta Brantley County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Nahunta Brantley County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Baxley Appling County faced off against Vidalia and Nahunta Brantley County took on Reidsville Tattnall County on Oct. 20 at Reidsville Tattnall County High School.

Bethlehem Christian overcomes Monroe George Walton

Bethlehem Christian handed Monroe George Walton a tough 27-12 loss at Bethlehem Christian Academy on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Bethlehem Christian jumped in front of Monroe George Walton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a tight 14-6 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 20-12.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Monroe George Walton and Bethlehem Christian squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Monroe George Walton Academy.

Recently on Oct. 20, Bethlehem Christian squared off with Loganville Christian in a football game.

Blackshear Pierce County allows no points against Reidsville Tattnall County

Defense dominated as Blackshear Pierce County pitched a 31-0 shutout of Reidsville Tattnall County on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

The first quarter gave Blackshear Pierce County a 14-0 lead over Reidsville Tattnall County.

The Bears’ offense steamrolled in front for a 31-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

The last time Blackshear Pierce County and Reidsville Tattnall County played in a 37-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Reidsville Tattnall County squared off with Nahunta Brantley County in a football game.

Blue Ridge Fannin County bests Tallapoosa Haralson County

Blue Ridge Fannin County scored early and often to roll over Tallapoosa Haralson County 41-14 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Blue Ridge Fannin County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tallapoosa Haralson County through the first quarter.

Blue Ridge Fannin County fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at Tallapoosa Haralson County’s expense.

Blue Ridge Fannin County jumped to a 33-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Blue Ridge Fannin County got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Blue Ridge Fannin County and Tallapoosa Haralson County faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Blue Ridge Fannin County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Blue Ridge Fannin County faced off against Rockmart.

Bogart North Oconee overwhelms Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Bogart North Oconee unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 34-7 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory at Bogart North Oconee High on Nov. 3.

Bogart North Oconee darted in front of Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans’ offense charged in front for a 34-0 lead over the Bears at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Bears rallied in the final quarter, but the Titans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Loganville Walnut Grove and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff took on Gainesville East Hall on Oct. 20 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Social Circle

A swift early pace pushed Bogart Prince Avenue Christian past Social Circle Friday 49-3 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Bogart Prince Avenue Christian a 21-0 lead over Social Circle.

The Wolverines registered a 35-3 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian roared to a 49-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Social Circle faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Social Circle High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian squared off with Lexington Oglethorpe in a football game.

Bowdon overwhelms Carrollton Mt. Zion

Bowdon dominated Carrollton Mt. Zion 63-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Bowdon and Carrollton Mt Zion faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Bowdon High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Carrollton Mt Zion faced off against Franklin Heard County.

Bremen allows no points against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Bremen’s defense throttled Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, resulting in a 34-0 shutout on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Bremen opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 34-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Bremen and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe played in a 41-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe faced off against Lafayette and Bremen took on Dalton Coahulla Creek on Oct. 20 at Bremen High School.

Brunswick Glynn bests Evans Lakeside

Brunswick Glynn left no doubt on Friday, controlling Evans Lakeside from start to finish for a 50-7 victory at Brunswick Glynn Academy on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

The last time Brunswick Glynn and Evans Lakeside played in a 42-20 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Brunswick Glynn squared off with Evans in a football game.

Buford shuts out Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett

A suffocating defense helped Buford handle Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett 67-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Buford High on Nov. 3.

Last season, Buford and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Buford faced off against Dacula and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Oct. 20 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

Calhoun Sonoraville allows no points against Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Calhoun Sonoraville’s defense throttled Dalton Southeast Whitfield County, resulting in a 77-0 shutout on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Oct. 20, Calhoun Sonoraville squared off with Cedartown in a football game.

Canton Cherokee’s speedy start jolts Kennesaw Mountain

An early dose of momentum helped Canton Cherokee to a 38-8 runaway past Kennesaw Mountain during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Canton Cherokee opened with a 14-0 advantage over Kennesaw Mountain through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Canton Cherokee pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Mustangs’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Canton Cherokee and Kennesaw Mountain faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Canton Cherokee faced off against Marietta Walton and Kennesaw Mountain took on Kennesaw North Cobb on Oct. 20 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

Canton Sequoyah overwhelms Woodstock

Canton Sequoyah earned a convincing 49-14 win over Woodstock on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Canton Sequoyah High School.

Carrollton Central slips past Ringgold Heritage

Carrollton Central posted a narrow 35-34 win over Ringgold Heritage on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Lions fought to a 20-14 intermission margin at the Generals’ expense.

Carrollton Central darted to a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Generals’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Carrollton Central and Ringgold Heritage played in a 35-23 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Cedartown darts by Tunnel Hill Northwest

Cedartown raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 33-7 win over Tunnel Hill Northwest in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The last time Cedartown and Tunnel Hill Northwest played in a 58-13 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Cedartown squared off with Calhoun Sonoraville in a football game.

Chatsworth Murray County earns stressful win over Calhoun Gordon Central

Chatsworth Murray County topped Calhoun Gordon Central 43-42 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Calhoun Gordon Central and Chatsworth Murray County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Calhoun Gordon Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Chatsworth Murray County faced off against Blue Ridge Fannin County and Calhoun Gordon Central took on Rome Model on Oct. 26 at Rome Model High School.

Dawson Terrell comes up short in matchup with Chula Tiftarea

Chula Tiftarea notched a win against Dawson Terrell 34-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The last time Dawson Terrell and Chula Tiftarea played in a 47-15 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Chula Tiftarea faced off against Thomasville Brookwood School and Dawson Terrell took on Macon Central Fellowship Christian on Oct. 20 at Dawson Terrell Academy.

Cleveland White County escapes Ellijay Gilmer in thin win

Cleveland White County posted a narrow 35-28 win over Ellijay Gilmer at Cleveland White County High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Cleveland White County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Ellijay Gilmer through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-14.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Cleveland White County and Ellijay Gilmer played in a 38-35 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Columbus Brookstone darts past Newnan Heritage with early burst

Columbus Brookstone controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 48-7 victory over Newnan Heritage at Columbus Brookstone High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Columbus Brookstone jumped in front of Newnan Heritage 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Columbus Brookstone and Newnan Heritage each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Columbus Brookstone faced off against Perry The Westfield.

Covington Alcovy allows no points against Conyers Rockdale County

Covington Alcovy’s defense throttled Conyers Rockdale County, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Covington Newton bests Lawrenceville Archer

Covington Newton dismissed Lawrenceville Archer by a 47-14 count during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Covington Newton opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lawrenceville Archer through the first quarter.

The Rams and the Tigers battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

Covington Newton steamrolled in front of Lawrenceville Archer 33-14 to begin the final quarter.

The Rams held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Covington Newton and Lawrenceville Archer faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Covington Newton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Snellville South Gwinnett and Covington Newton took on Snellville South Gwinnett on Oct. 26 at Covington Newton High School.

Cumming North Forsyth tops Winder Apalachee

Cumming North Forsyth dominated Winder Apalachee 42-13 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Cumming North Forsyth opened with a 7-0 advantage over Winder Apalachee through the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense stormed in front for a 28-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Cumming North Forsyth steamrolled to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Cumming North Forsyth and Winder Apalachee played in a 44-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Cumming North Forsyth squared off with Mt Airy Habersham Central in a football game.

Cumming West Forsyth delivers statement win over Cumming South Forsyth

Cumming West Forsyth dismissed Cumming South Forsyth by a 38-13 count for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Last season, Cumming South Forsyth and Cumming West Forsyth squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

Recently on Oct. 26, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Suwanee Lambert in a football game.

Cusseta Chattahoochee County darts by Talbotton Central

Cusseta Chattahoochee County rolled past Talbotton Central for a comfortable 33-6 victory at Talbotton Central High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Cusseta Chattahoochee County and Talbotton Central squared off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Talbotton Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Talbotton Central faced off against Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter and Cusseta Chattahoochee County took on Montezuma Macon County on Oct. 20 at Cusseta Chattahoochee County High School.

Dacula Hebron Christian dominates Toccoa Stephens County

Dacula Hebron Christian dominated Toccoa Stephens County 37-6 at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Lions registered a 10-3 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Dacula Hebron Christian jumped to a 23-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 14-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dacula Hebron Christian and Toccoa Stephens County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Toccoa Stephens County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Dacula Hebron Christian faced off against Carnesville Franklin County and Toccoa Stephens County took on Hartwell Hart County on Oct. 20 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County overwhelms Oakwood West Hall

Dahlonega Lumpkin County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oakwood West Hall 42-7 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Dahlonega Lumpkin County a 7-0 lead over Oakwood West Hall.

The Indians fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Oakwood West Hall played in a 55-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Oakwood West Hall faced off against Jasper Pickens County.

Strong start sends Dallas North Paulding over Marietta

Dallas North Paulding took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 35-27 victory over upstart Marietta in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Dallas North Paulding opened with a 15-3 advantage over Marietta through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils trimmed the margin to make it 15-10 at the intermission.

Dallas North Paulding pulled to a 28-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils outpointed the Wolfpack 17-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Dallas North Paulding and Marietta played in a 21-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Dallas North Paulding faced off against Powder Springs McEachern.

Danielsville Madison County defeats Gainesville East Hall

Danielsville Madison County handled Gainesville East Hall 70-37 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Danielsville Madison County opened with a 14-7 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders registered a 36-13 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Gainesville East Hall got within 50-29.

The Red Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-8 edge.

Last season, Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville East Hall squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth and Gainesville East Hall took on Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff on Oct. 20 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

Decatur posts win at Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.’s expense

Decatur knocked off Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. 24-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The last time Decatur and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. played in a 56-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Donalsonville Seminole County allows no points against Colquitt Miller County

Defense dominated as Donalsonville Seminole County pitched a 21-0 shutout of Colquitt Miller County at Donalsonville Seminole County High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Colquitt Miller County and Donalsonville Seminole County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Colquitt Miller County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Donalsonville Seminole County faced off against Cuthbert Randolph Clay and Colquitt Miller County took on Camilla Mitchell County on Oct. 20 at Colquitt Miller County High School.

Douglas Coffee overwhelms Waycross Ware County

Douglas Coffee dominated from start to finish in an imposing 28-5 win over Waycross Ware County in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Douglas Coffee opened with a 7-3 advantage over Waycross Ware County through the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 14-3 advantage at intermission over the Gators.

Waycross Ware County showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-5 count in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Douglas Coffee squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Douglas Coffee High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Waycross Ware County faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Douglas Coffee took on Savannah Jenkins on Oct. 20 at Douglas Coffee High School.

Resolve: Douglasville Chapel Hill comes from behind to topple Villa Rica

Villa Rica dented the scoreboard first, but Douglasville Chapel Hill responded to earn a 23-6 decision in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Villa Rica started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Douglasville Chapel Hill at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Douglasville Chapel Hill moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Villa Rica and Douglasville Chapel Hill faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Douglasville Chapel Hill High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Villa Rica faced off against Fairburn Creekside and Douglasville Chapel Hill took on College Park Banneker on Oct. 20 at Douglasville Chapel Hill High School.

Douglasville Douglas County dominates Douglasville South Paulding

Douglasville Douglas County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 30-7 win over Douglasville South Paulding for a Georgia high school football victory at Douglasville South Paulding High on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Douglasville South Paulding faced off against Douglasville Alexander and Douglasville Douglas County took on Dallas East Paulding on Oct. 20 at Douglasville Douglas County High School.

Dublin rides to cruise-control win over Swainsboro

It was a tough night for Swainsboro which was overmatched by Dublin in this 41-20 verdict.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a close 21-12 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Swainsboro fought back in the third quarter to make it 27-20.

The Fighting Irish held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Swainsboro and Dublin squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Dublin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Dublin faced off against Louisville Jefferson County.

Ellaville Schley County darts by Greenville

Ellaville Schley County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Greenville 63-32 Friday in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Last season, Ellaville Schley County and Greenville squared off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Ellaville Schley County High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Ellaville Schley County squared off with Manchester in a football game.

Evans earns solid win over Guyton South Effingham

Evans eventually beat Guyton South Effingham 35-20 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Knights and the Mustangs battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

The last time Evans and Guyton South Effingham played in a 37-24 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Guyton South Effingham faced off against Brunswick and Evans took on Brunswick Glynn on Oct. 20 at Evans High School.

Evans Greenbrier records thin win against Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Evans Greenbrier finally found a way to top Hinesville Bradwell Institute 32-29 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Last season, Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Evans Greenbrier faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Evans Greenbrier High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hinesville Bradwell Institute faced off against Statesboro and Evans Greenbrier took on Waycross Ware County on Oct. 20 at Evans Greenbrier High School.

Fairburn Creekside delivers statement win over College Park Banneker

Fairburn Creekside dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-6 win over College Park Banneker for a Georgia high school football victory at College Park Banneker High on Nov. 3.

The last time Fairburn Creekside and College Park Banneker played in a 48-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, College Park Banneker faced off against Douglasville Chapel Hill and Fairburn Creekside took on Villa Rica on Oct. 20 at Fairburn Creekside High School.

Fairburn Langston Hughes tacks win on Dallas Paulding County

Fairburn Langston Hughes earned a convincing 56-9 win over Dallas Paulding County on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

The last time Fairburn Langston Hughes and Dallas Paulding County played in a 56-23 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Fairburn Langston Hughes faced off against Newnan.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill collects victory over Fayetteville Whitewater

Fayetteville Starrs Mill collected a solid win over Fayetteville Whitewater in a 24-10 verdict during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 10-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Fayetteville Whitewater faced off against Atlanta North Clayton and Fayetteville Starrs Mill took on Riverdale on Oct. 20 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

Fitzgerald routs Nashville Berrien

Fitzgerald handled Nashville Berrien 48-6 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory at Fitzgerald High on Nov. 3.

The last time Fitzgerald and Nashville Berrien played in a 34-20 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Fitzgerald faced off against Americus Sumter High School South.

Flowery Branch denies Conyers Heritage’s challenge

Flowery Branch notched a win against Conyers Heritage 48-35 on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Flowery Branch jumped in front of Conyers Heritage 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-21 halftime margin.

Flowery Branch stormed to a 42-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Patriots’ 14-6 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Flowery Branch and Conyers Heritage played in a 46-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Conyers Heritage squared off with Winder-Barrow in a football game.

Forsyth Mary Persons dominates Zebulon Pike County

Forsyth Mary Persons dismissed Zebulon Pike County by a 56-7 count on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Forsyth Mary Persons and Zebulon Pike County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Forsyth Mary Persons High School.

Fort Valley Peach County defense stifles Jackson

A suffocating defense helped Fort Valley Peach County handle Jackson 43-0 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Fort Valley Peach County thundered in front of Jackson 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ offense thundered in front for a 43-0 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fort Valley Peach County and Jackson faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Jackson High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Fort Valley Peach County squared off with Thomaston Upson-Lee in a football game.

Gainesville shuts out Hoschton Jackson County

Defense dominated as Gainesville pitched a 28-0 shutout of Hoschton Jackson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Gainesville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Hoschton Jackson County through the first quarter.

The Red Elephants opened a colossal 28-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Red Elephants and the Panthers were both scoreless.

The last time Gainesville and Hoschton Jackson County played in a 51-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hoschton Jackson County faced off against Buford Lanier and Gainesville took on Snellville Shiloh on Oct. 20 at Gainesville High School.

Gainesville East Forsyth edges past Gainesville North Hall in tough test

Gainesville East Forsyth finally found a way to top Gainesville North Hall 42-39 on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Gainesville North Hall, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Gainesville East Forsyth through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans had a 24-21 edge on the Broncos at the beginning of the third quarter.

Gainesville East Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-31 lead over Gainesville North Hall.

The Trojans managed an 8-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Gainesville East Forsyth and Gainesville North Hall faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals and Gainesville East Forsyth took on Danielsville Madison County on Oct. 20 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

Gray Jones County overwhelms McDonough Union Grove

It was a tough night for McDonough Union Grove which was overmatched by Gray Jones County in this 41-7 verdict.

Last season, McDonough Union Grove and Gray Jones County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at McDonough Union Grove High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, McDonough Union Grove squared off with McDonough Ola in a football game.

Greensboro Greene County overcomes deficit to defeat Washington-Wilkes

Greensboro Greene County overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 20-10 win over Washington-Wilkes in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Washington-Wilkes started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Greensboro Greene County at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

Greensboro Greene County fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over Washington-Wilkes.

The last time Greensboro Greene County and Washington-Wilkes played in a 28-22 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Greensboro Greene County faced off against Lincolnton Lincoln County and Washington-Wilkes took on Augusta Aquinas on Oct. 20 at Washington-Wilkes High School.

Greensboro Lake Oconee shuts out Monticello Piedmont

A suffocating defense helped Greensboro Lake Oconee handle Monticello Piedmont 55-0 on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Hahira Valwood defeats Thomasville Brookwood School

Hahira Valwood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 77-42 win over Thomasville Brookwood School in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The last time Thomasville Brookwood School and Hahira Valwood played in a 19-18 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Thomasville Brookwood School faced off against Chula Tiftarea and Hahira Valwood took on Americus Southland on Oct. 20 at Hahira Valwood School.

Hamilton Harris County overcomes Peachtree City Mcintosh in seat-squirming affair

Hamilton Harris County topped Peachtree City Mcintosh 14-6 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Hamilton Harris County a 7-0 lead over Peachtree City Mcintosh.

The Tigers fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Chiefs’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Peachtree City Mcintosh and Hamilton Harris County played in a 21-17 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Hamilton Harris County faced off against Riverdale Drew.

Locust Grove Luella comes up short in matchup with Hampton

Hampton knocked off Locust Grove Luella 28-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Recently on Oct. 20, Locust Grove Luella squared off with Atlanta Pace in a football game.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis shuts out Americus Sumter high school South

Defense dominated as Hazlehurst Jeff Davis pitched a 21-0 shutout of Americus Sumter high school South in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Hazlehurst Jeff Davis a 7-0 lead over Americus Sumter high school South.

The Yellowjackets fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Hazlehurst Jeff Davis charged to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Hazlehurst Jeff Davis and Americus Sumter High School South faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Americus Sumter County High School South.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off against Sylvester Worth County and Americus Sumter High School South took on Fitzgerald on Oct. 20 at Fitzgerald High School.

Hoschton Mill Creek crushes Lawrenceville Mountain View

Hoschton Mill Creek dismissed Lawrenceville Mountain View by a 33-7 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The Hawks fought to a 33-0 intermission margin at the Bears’ expense.

Lawrenceville Mountain View showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 33-7.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Lawrenceville Mountain View squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Suwanee Collins Hill and Lawrenceville Mountain View took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on Oct. 20 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

Irwinton Wilkinson County defeats Gibson Glascock Consolidated

Irwinton Wilkinson County earned a convincing 47-21 win over Gibson Glascock Consolidated for a Georgia high school football victory at Gibson Glascock County Consolidated High on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Irwinton Wilkinson County faced off against Wrightsville Johnson County.

Jackson prevails over East Point Tri-Cities

It was a tough night for East Point Tri-Cities which was overmatched by Jackson in this 37-13 verdict.

Jonesboro escapes close call with Hampton Lovejoy

Jonesboro topped Hampton Lovejoy 36-30 in a tough tilt on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Hampton Lovejoy and Jonesboro squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Hampton Lovejoy High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Jonesboro faced off against Atlanta Woodward Academy.

Kennesaw North Cobb dominates Marietta Osborne

Kennesaw North Cobb dismissed Marietta Osborne by a 31-7 count at Marietta Osborne High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Kennesaw North Cobb moved in front of Marietta Osborne 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Kennesaw North Cobb steamrolled to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Marietta Osborne squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Marietta Osborne faced off against Marietta Wheeler and Kennesaw North Cobb took on Kennesaw Mountain on Oct. 20 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

Kingsland Camden County overcomes Valdosta Lowndes

Kingsland Camden County eventually beat Valdosta Lowndes 34-23 at Valdosta Lowndes High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

The last time Kingsland Camden County and Valdosta Lowndes played in a 48-21 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Valdosta Lowndes faced off against Norman Park Colquitt County and Kingsland Camden County took on Valdosta on Oct. 20 at Valdosta High School.

Lafayette shuts out Rossville Ridgeland

A suffocating defense helped Lafayette handle Rossville Ridgeland 21-0 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Lafayette opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rossville Ridgeland through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lafayette faced off against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Rossville Ridgeland took on Ringgold on Oct. 20 at Ringgold High School.

LaGrange thwarts LaGrange Troup County’s quest

LaGrange knocked off LaGrange Troup County 23-7 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Last season, LaGrange and LaGrange Troup County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at LaGrange Troup County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, LaGrange faced off against Sharpsburg Trinity Christian.

Lakeland Lanier County earns stressful win over Folkston Charlton County

Lakeland Lanier County posted a narrow 32-28 win over Folkston Charlton County in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Folkston Charlton County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-6 advantage over Lakeland Lanier County as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Folkston Charlton County moved a thin margin over Lakeland Lanier County as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Bulldogs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Indians 14-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Folkston Charlton County and Lakeland Lanier County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Lakeland Lanier County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lakeland Lanier County faced off against Ashburn Turner County.

Leesburg Lee County overwhelms Tifton Tift County

Leesburg Lee County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tifton Tift County 65-14 Friday in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Leesburg Lee County opened with a 28-7 advantage over Tifton Tift County through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a mammoth 42-14 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Leesburg Lee County breathed fire to a 63-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Leesburg Lee County and Tifton Tift County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Tifton Tift County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Leesburg Lee County faced off against Warner Robins Northside and Tifton Tift County took on Kathleen Veterans on Oct. 20 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

Lexington Oglethorpe exhales after close call with Monticello Jasper County

Lexington Oglethorpe finally found a way to top Monticello Jasper County 35-28 in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Monticello Jasper County, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lexington Oglethorpe through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Hurricanes with a 14-7 lead over the Patriots heading into the second quarter.

Monticello Jasper County jumped a tight margin over Lexington Oglethorpe as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Patriots fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Hurricanes.

Last season, Monticello Jasper County and Lexington Oglethorpe faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Monticello Jasper County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lexington Oglethorpe faced off against Bogart Prince Avenue Christian.

Lilburn Providence Christian races in front to defeat Homer Banks County

Lilburn Providence Christian scored early and often in a 55-14 win over Homer Banks County during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Lilburn Providence Christian a 14-0 lead over Homer Banks County.

The Storm’s offense pulled in front for a 34-14 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Storm got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Homer Banks County and Lilburn Providence Christian faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Homer Banks County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Homer Banks County faced off against Athens.

Lincolnton Lincoln County routs Hiawassee Towns County

Lincolnton Lincoln County dismissed Hiawassee Towns County by a 42-7 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Lincolnton Lincoln County and Hiawassee Towns County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Lincolnton Lincoln County High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Lincolnton Lincoln County squared off with Greensboro Greene County in a football game.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain finds OT victory against Tucker

Lithonia Arabia Mountain took full advantage of overtime to defeat Tucker 24-23 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Lithonia Arabia Mountain and Tucker squared off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Lithonia Arabia Mountain High School.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Tucker faced off against Lithonia and Lithonia Arabia Mountain took on Chamblee Charter on Oct. 20 at Chamblee Charter High School.

Loganville Walnut Grove collects victory over Gainesville Chestatee

Loganville Walnut Grove eventually beat Gainesville Chestatee 25-8 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Loganville Walnut Grove opened with a 6-0 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense thundered in front for a 19-0 lead over the War Eagles at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the War Eagles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Loganville Walnut Grove and Gainesville Chestatee faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Gainesville Chestatee faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals and Loganville Walnut Grove took on Bogart North Oconee on Oct. 20 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

Lyons Toombs County thwarts Vidalia’s quest

Lyons Toombs County notched a win against Vidalia 31-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Lyons Toombs County a 10-7 lead over Vidalia.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Lyons Toombs County and Vidalia played in a 34-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Vidalia squared off with Baxley Appling County in a football game.

Mableton Whitefield allows no points against Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

Mableton Whitefield’s defense throttled Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Mableton Whitefield opened with a 21-0 advantage over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Patriots at the intermission.

Mableton Whitefield pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolfpack held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian and Mableton Whitefield faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Mableton Whitefield Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Mableton Whitefield faced off against Alpharetta St Francis.

Macon Mt. de Sales takes advantage of early margin to defeat Athens Christian

A swift early pace pushed Macon Mt. de Sales past Athens Christian Friday 45-14 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Macon Mt. de Sales opened with a 14-0 advantage over Athens Christian through the first quarter.

The Eagles bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 17-7.

Macon Mt. de Sales thundered to a 38-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Athens Christian and Macon Mt de Sales played in a 32-21 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Athens Christian squared off with Tiger Rabun County in a football game.

Macon Northeast takes down Macon Rutland

Macon Northeast controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-7 win against Macon Rutland in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Macon Northeast and Macon Rutland faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Macon Rutland High School.

Macon Southwest defense stifles Macon Central

A suffocating defense helped Macon Southwest handle Macon Central 37-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The last time Macon Central and Macon Southwest played in a 24-6 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 26, Macon Central squared off with Columbus Spencer High School in a football game.

Macon The Academy for Classical Education barely beats Columbus Spencer high school

Macon The Academy for Classical Education posted a narrow 30-27 win over Columbus Spencer high school on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

Recently on Oct. 26, Columbus Spencer High School squared off with Macon Central in a football game.

Macon Westside holds off Macon Howard

Macon Westside finally found a way to top Macon Howard 27-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Macon Howard with a 21-7 lead over Macon Westside heading into the third quarter.

It took a 20-0 rally, but the Seminoles were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Madison Morgan County outlasts Harlem

Madison Morgan County collected a solid win over Harlem in a 35-21 verdict in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

The last time Harlem and Madison Morgan County played in a 34-17 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 26, Harlem squared off with Conyers Salem in a football game.

Marietta Kell defense stifles Johns Creek Chattahoochee

A suffocating defense helped Marietta Kell handle Johns Creek Chattahoochee 48-0 on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Marietta Kell jumped over Johns Creek Chattahoochee 34-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Marietta Kell and Johns Creek Chattahoochee faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Marietta Kell High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Marietta Kell faced off against Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian.

Marietta Sprayberry rallies to top Marietta Pope

Marietta Sprayberry rallied over Marietta Pope for an inspiring 45-21 victory during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Last season, Marietta Sprayberry and Marietta Pope faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Marietta Sprayberry High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Marietta Pope squared off with Marietta Lassiter in a football game.

Marietta Walker thwarts Cumming Pinecrest’s quest

Marietta Walker grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Cumming Pinecrest in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Recently on Oct. 20, Marietta Walker squared off with Woodstock Cherokee Christian in a football game.

Marietta Walton dominates Marietta Wheeler in convincing showing

Marietta Walton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Marietta Wheeler 42-16 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory at Marietta Wheeler High on Nov. 3.

Tough to find an edge early, Marietta Walton and Marietta Wheeler fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wildcats moved ahead by earning a 16-14 advantage over the Raiders at the end of the second quarter.

Marietta Walton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-16 lead over Marietta Wheeler.

The Raiders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Marietta Walton and Marietta Wheeler faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Marietta Walton High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Marietta Wheeler faced off against Marietta Osborne and Marietta Walton took on Canton Cherokee on Oct. 20 at Canton Cherokee High School.

Metter denies Sylvania Screven County’s challenge

Metter handed Sylvania Screven County a tough 30-17 loss for a Georgia high school football victory at Sylvania Screven County High on Nov. 3.

The last time Metter and Sylvania Screven County played in a 44-0 game on Nov. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Sylvania Screven County faced off against Savannah and Metter took on Claxton on Oct. 20 at Metter High School.

Milledgeville Baldwin tops Griffin

Milledgeville Baldwin handed Griffin a tough 22-7 loss in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Milledgeville Baldwin faced off against Dexter West Laurens.

Milton dominates Suwanee Lambert

Milton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 37-16 win over Suwanee Lambert in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Longhorns at the intermission.

Suwanee Lambert trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 15-9.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Cumming South Forsyth.

Milton Cambridge routs Atlanta North Springs

Milton Cambridge’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Atlanta North Springs 35-14 on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

Monroe Area squeezes past Hartwell Hart County

Monroe Area finally found a way to top Hartwell Hart County 23-14 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Tough to find an edge early, Monroe Area and Hartwell Hart County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Monroe Area took control in the third quarter with a 16-7 advantage over Hartwell Hart County.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 23-14.

The last time Monroe Area and Hartwell Hart County played in a 49-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Monroe Area faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Hartwell Hart County took on Toccoa Stephens County on Oct. 20 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central thwarts Snellville Shiloh’s quest

Mt. Airy Habersham Central grabbed a 35-16 victory at the expense of Snellville Shiloh for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Last season, Snellville Shiloh and Mt Airy Habersham Central faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Mt Airy Habersham Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Snellville Shiloh faced off against Gainesville and Mt Airy Habersham Central took on Cumming North Forsyth on Oct. 20 at Mt Airy Habersham Central High School.

Newnan Northgate takes down Riverdale Drew

Newnan Northgate dismissed Riverdale Drew by a 52-13 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Newnan Northgate faced off against Hamilton Harris County and Riverdale Drew took on Hamilton Harris County on Oct. 26 at Riverdale Drew High School.

Norcross Meadowcreek pushes over Lilburn Berkmar

Norcross Meadowcreek collected a solid win over Lilburn Berkmar in a 46-26 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Norcross Meadowcreek and Lilburn Berkmar faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Lilburn Berkmar High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lilburn Berkmar faced off against Duluth.

Norman Park Colquitt County’s speedy start jolts Richmond Hill

Norman Park Colquitt County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Richmond Hill 35-3 on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

Last season, Norman Park Colquitt County and Richmond Hill squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Richmond Hill High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Norman Park Colquitt County squared off with Valdosta Lowndes in a football game.

Ocilla Irwin County narrowly defeats Alma Bacon County

Ocilla Irwin County knocked off Alma Bacon County 26-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Ocilla Irwin County opened with a 12-7 advantage over Alma Bacon County through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Indians held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ocilla Irwin County and Alma Bacon County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Alma Bacon County faced off against Pelham and Ocilla Irwin County took on Quitman Brooks County on Oct. 20 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan rides to cruise-control win over Jasper Pickens County

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan rolled past Jasper Pickens County for a comfortable 42-20 victory on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Wolves’ offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Peachtree Corners Wesleyan pulled to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolves and the Dragons each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Jasper Pickens County and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan played in a 20-13 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Jasper Pickens County faced off against Oakwood West Hall.

Pembroke Bryan County shuts out Claxton

Pembroke Bryan County’s defense throttled Claxton, resulting in a 50-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

Last season, Pembroke Bryan County and Claxton squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Claxton High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Claxton squared off with Metter in a football game.

Perry prevails over Dexter West Laurens

Perry dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-7 win over Dexter West Laurens in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Perry jumped in front of Dexter West Laurens 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 41-7 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Perry roared to a 55-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Perry and Dexter West Laurens played in a 34-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Dexter West Laurens squared off with Milledgeville Baldwin in a football game.

Portal survives overtime against Millen Jenkins County

Portal took full advantage of overtime to defeat Millen Jenkins County 36-34 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Millen Jenkins County and Portal faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Millen Jenkins County High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Millen Jenkins County squared off with Mt Vernon Montgomery County in a football game.

Powder Springs McEachern defense stifles Powder Springs Hillgrove

Powder Springs McEachern’s defense throttled Powder Springs Hillgrove, resulting in a 38-0 shutout during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Powder Springs McEachern a 7-0 lead over Powder Springs Hillgrove.

The Indians registered a 17-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Powder Springs McEachern steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Powder Springs Hillgrove and Powder Springs McEachern squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Powder Springs McEachern faced off against Dallas North Paulding and Powder Springs Hillgrove took on Kennesaw Harrison on Oct. 20 at Powder Springs Hillgrove High School.

Quitman Brooks County scores early, pulls away from Pelham

Quitman Brooks County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Pelham 33-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Quitman Brooks County a 14-0 lead over Pelham.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Trojans and the Hornets were both scoreless.

Quitman Brooks County stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets rallied in the final quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Quitman Brooks County and Pelham played in a 56-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Pelham faced off against Alma Bacon County and Quitman Brooks County took on Ocilla Irwin County on Oct. 20 at Ocilla Irwin County High School.

Rabun Gap dominates Raleigh Ravenscroft

Rabun Gap handled Raleigh Ravenscroft 55-6 in an impressive showing on Nov. 3 in Georgia football.

Ringgold thwarts Chickamauga Gordon Lee’s quest

Ringgold handed Chickamauga Gordon Lee a tough 21-7 loss in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Tough to find an edge early, Ringgold and Chickamauga Gordon Lee fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Oct. 20, Ringgold squared off with Rossville Ridgeland in a football game.

Rochelle Wilcox County overwhelms Alamo Wheeler County

Rochelle Wilcox County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Alamo Wheeler County 42-16 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The last time Rochelle Wilcox County and Alamo Wheeler County played in a 52-27 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Rochelle Wilcox County faced off against Vienna Dooly County.

Rockmart sets early tone to dominate Chatsworth North Murray

Rockmart rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 59-7 win over Chatsworth North Murray during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Rockmart breathed fire in front of Chatsworth North Murray 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellowjackets fought to a 38-0 intermission margin at the Mountaineers’ expense.

Rockmart pulled to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rockmart and Chatsworth North Murray faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Chatsworth North Murray High School.

Recently on Oct. 26, Rockmart squared off with Blue Ridge Fannin County in a football game.

Rome defense stifles Woodstock Etowah

Defense dominated as Rome pitched a 65-0 shutout of Woodstock Etowah for a Georgia high school football victory at Rome High on Nov. 3.

The last time Rome and Woodstock Etowah played in a 63-3 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Rome faced off against Woodstock River Ridge and Woodstock Etowah took on Acworth Allatoona on Oct. 20 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

Roswell prevails over Alpharetta

Roswell handled Alpharetta 52-13 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory at Roswell High on Nov. 3.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic allows no points against Marietta Lassiter

A suffocating defense helped Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic handle Marietta Lassiter 49-0 at Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic High on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic and Marietta Lassiter squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Marietta Lassiter High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Marietta Lassiter faced off against Marietta Pope.

Savannah Christian overwhelms Hinesville Liberty County

Savannah Christian recorded a big victory over Hinesville Liberty County 63-21 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Last season, Savannah Christian and Hinesville Liberty County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hinesville Liberty County faced off against Ludowici Long County and Savannah Christian took on Savannah Beach on Oct. 20 at Savannah Beach High School.

Savannah Country Day overpowers Garden City Groves in thorough fashion

Savannah Country Day handled Garden City Groves 68-14 in an impressive showing on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Savannah Country Day and Garden City Groves faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Garden City Groves High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Savannah Country Day faced off against Savannah Calvary Day and Garden City Groves took on Savannah Johnson on Oct. 20 at Garden City Groves High School.

Sharpsburg East Coweta outlasts Mableton Pebblebrook to earn OT victory

Sharpsburg East Coweta topped Mableton Pebblebrook in a 47-46 overtime thriller in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The last time Sharpsburg East Coweta and Mableton Pebblebrook played in a 17-14 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Mableton Pebblebrook faced off against Smyrna Campbell.

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian dominates Fayetteville Fayette County in convincing showing

Sharpsburg Trinity Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Fayetteville Fayette County in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

The Lions’ offense charged in front for a 34-6 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Sharpsburg Trinity Christian squared off with LaGrange in a football game.

Soperton Treutlen slips past McRae Telfair County

Soperton Treutlen posted a narrow 20-12 win over McRae Telfair County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, McRae Telfair County and Soperton Treutlen faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Soperton Treutlen High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Soperton Treutlen squared off with Hawkinsville in a football game.

Springfield Effingham County escapes close call with Brunswick

Springfield Effingham County posted a narrow 31-28 win over Brunswick during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Rebels’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Brunswick showed its spirit while rallying to within 21-14 in the third quarter.

The Pirates managed a 14-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Brunswick and Springfield Effingham County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Brunswick High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Brunswick squared off with Guyton South Effingham in a football game.

St. Simons Island Frederica crushes Savannah St. Andrew’s

It was a tough night for Savannah St. Andrew’s which was overmatched by St. Simons Island Frederica in this 49-13 verdict.

St. Simons Island Frederica moved in front of Savannah St. Andrew’s 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

St. Simons Island Frederica stormed to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights and the Lions each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Savannah St. Andrew’s squared off with Bellville Pinewood Christian in a football game.

Statesboro defense stifles Savannah Jenkins

Statesboro’s defense throttled Savannah Jenkins, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Last season, Savannah Jenkins and Statesboro squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Savannah Jenkins High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Statesboro faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Savannah Jenkins took on Douglas Coffee on Oct. 20 at Douglas Coffee High School.

Statesboro Bulloch slips past Bellville Pinewood Christian

Statesboro Bulloch finally found a way to top Bellville Pinewood Christian 22-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The last time Bellville Pinewood Christian and Statesboro Bulloch played in a 36-34 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bellville Pinewood Christian faced off against Savannah St. Andrew’s.

Stockbridge routs McDonough

Stockbridge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-21 win over McDonough for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The last time Stockbridge and McDonough played in a 32-8 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Stockbridge faced off against Stockbridge Woodland.

Stone Mountain Stephenson escapes close call with Decatur Southwest Dekalb

Stone Mountain Stephenson posted a narrow 41-32 win over Decatur Southwest Dekalb in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 3.

Last season, Stone Mountain Stephenson and Decatur Southwest Dekalb faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Stone Mountain Stephenson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 26, Decatur Southwest Dekalb faced off against Atlanta Westminster and Stone Mountain Stephenson took on Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal on Oct. 26 at Stone Mountain Stephenson High School.

Suwanee Collins Hill posts win at Dacula’s expense

Suwanee Collins Hill pushed past Dacula for a 31-12 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Suwanee Collins Hill opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dacula through the first quarter.

The Falcons stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 17-12.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Screaming Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Dacula and Suwanee Collins Hill faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Dacula High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Suwanee Collins Hill faced off against Hoschton Mill Creek and Dacula took on Buford on Oct. 20 at Dacula High School.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge defeats Duluth

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Duluth 42-7 on Nov. 3 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Duluth faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Duluth High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge faced off against Lawrenceville Discovery and Duluth took on Lilburn Berkmar on Oct. 20 at Lilburn Berkmar High School.

Temple crushes Roberta Crawford County

Temple dominated Roberta Crawford County 62-20 for a Georgia high school football victory at Temple High on Nov. 3.

Temple darted in front of Roberta Crawford County 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 35-13 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Temple roared to a 55-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Roberta Crawford County and Temple played in a 38-29 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Thomasville Thomas County scores early, pulls away from Warner Robins Northside

Thomasville Thomas County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Warner Robins Northside 31-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Thomasville Thomas County a 24-3 lead over Warner Robins Northside.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Thomasville Thomas County and Warner Robins Northside were both scoreless.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 13-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Thomasville Thomas County and Warner Robins Northside faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Warner Robins Houston County and Warner Robins Northside took on Leesburg Lee County on Oct. 20 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

Thomson races in front to defeat Augusta Westside

Thomson left no doubt in recording a 63-6 win over Augusta Westside in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Thomson a 28-0 lead over Augusta Westside.

The Bulldogs registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Thomson and Augusta Westside squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Thomson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Augusta Westside faced off against Augusta Lucy C Laney.

Trion crushes Rome Darlington

Trion controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-14 win against Rome Darlington in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Trion jumped in front of Rome Darlington 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a colossal 29-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Rome Darlington showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 35-14.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Rome Darlington and Trion faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Rome Darlington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Trion faced off against Lindale Pepperell.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute darts by Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Twin City Emanuel County Institute dismissed Mt. Vernon Montgomery County by a 42-6 count for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Last season, Twin City Emanuel County Institute and Mt Vernon Montgomery County faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Mt Vernon Montgomery County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Twin City Emanuel County Institute faced off against Darien Mcintosh and Mt Vernon Montgomery County took on Millen Jenkins County on Oct. 20 at Mt Vernon Montgomery County High School.

Tyrone Sandy Creek claims tight victory against Atlanta Douglass

Tyrone Sandy Creek finally found a way to top Atlanta Douglass 22-21 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Tyrone Sandy Creek faced off against Ellenwood Cedar Grove and Atlanta Douglass took on Atlanta Carver on Oct. 20 at Atlanta Douglass High School.

Warner Robins tacks win on Locust Grove

Warner Robins dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-21 win over Locust Grove during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Warner Robins a 27-0 lead over Locust Grove.

The Demons fought to a 44-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 51-14.

The Demons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins and Locust Grove squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Locust Grove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Warner Robins faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing and Locust Grove took on Hampton Dutchtown on Oct. 20 at Locust Grove High School.

Warner Robins Houston County allows no points against Kathleen Veterans

Warner Robins Houston County’s defense throttled Kathleen Veterans, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Warner Robins Houston County faced off against Thomasville Thomas County and Kathleen Veterans took on Tifton Tift County on Oct. 20 at Kathleen Veterans High School.

Waynesboro Burke County tops Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Waynesboro Burke County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 42-14 Friday during this Georgia football game on Nov. 3.

Waynesboro Burke County jumped in front of Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bears opened a mammoth 42-7 gap over the Yellowjackets at the intermission.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 42-14.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waynesboro Burke County and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

Recently on Oct. 26, Waynesboro Burke County squared off with Bloomingdale New Hampstead in a football game.

Woodstock River Ridge tops Acworth Allatoona

Woodstock River Ridge recorded a big victory over Acworth Allatoona 50-29 for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Woodstock River Ridge opened with a 21-7 advantage over Acworth Allatoona through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense breathed fire in front for a 36-7 lead over the Buccaneers at halftime.

Acworth Allatoona tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 43-21 in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Acworth Allatoona and Woodstock River Ridge faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Woodstock River Ridge faced off against Rome and Acworth Allatoona took on Woodstock Etowah on Oct. 20 at Acworth Allatoona High School.

Wrightsville Johnson County prevails over Sparta Hancock Central

Wrightsville Johnson County handled Sparta Hancock Central 41-14 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Recently on Oct. 20, Wrightsville Johnson County squared off with Irwinton Wilkinson County in a football game.

