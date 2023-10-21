Cedartown allows no points against Calhoun Sonoraville

Cedartown opened with a 6-0 advantage over Calhoun Sonoraville through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 32-0 advantage at halftime over the Phoenix.

Cedartown steamrolled to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cedartown and Calhoun Sonoraville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Calhoun Sonoraville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cedartown faced off against Ringgold Heritage and Calhoun Sonoraville took on Carrollton Central on Oct. 6 at Calhoun Sonoraville High School.

