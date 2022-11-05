Rome Darlington rides to cruise-control win over Trion

Rome Darlington didn’t tinker with Trion, scoring a 44-13 result in the win column on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Rome Darlington drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Trion after the first quarter.
The Tigers fought to a 17-6 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.
Rome Darlington struck to a 44-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 21, Rome Darlington faced off against Rome Armuchee and Trion took on Rome Armuchee on October 27 at Trion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
