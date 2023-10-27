Bloomingdale New Hampstead slips past Waynesboro Burke County

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Waynesboro Burke County with a 21-20 lead over Bloomingdale New Hampstead heading into the third quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Phoenix were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

