Warner Robins darts by McDonough Eagles Landing

Warner Robins moved in front of McDonough Eagles Landing 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Demons opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Warner Robins pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Demons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins and McDonough Eagles Landing faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Warner Robins High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McDonough Eagles Landing faced off against Locust Grove and Warner Robins took on McDonough Union Grove on Oct. 6 at McDonough Union Grove High School.

