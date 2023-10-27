Suwanee Lambert dominates Cumming South Forsyth

Suwanee Lambert jumped in front of Cumming South Forsyth 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Longhorns opened a thin 21-7 gap over the War Eagles at the intermission.

Suwanee Lambert charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Cumming South Forsyth faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Suwanee Lambert took on Cumming West Forsyth on Oct. 13 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

