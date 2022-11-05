Over and out: Marietta Kell punches through Johns Creek Chattahoochee

The force was strong for Marietta Kell as it pierced Johns Creek Chattahoochee during Friday’s 35-14 thumping for a Georgia high school football victory on November 4.
The first quarter gave Marietta Kell a 21-0 lead over Johns Creek Chattahoochee.
The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Cougars inched back to a 28-14 deficit.
Marietta Kell stormed to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Recently on October 21, Marietta Kell squared off with Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian in a football game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.