LaGrange bests Sharpsburg Trinity Christian

LaGrange opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sharpsburg Trinity Christian through the first quarter.

The Grangers fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

LaGrange charged to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Grangers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, LaGrange faced off against Atlanta North Clayton and Sharpsburg Trinity Christian took on Fayetteville Whitewater on Oct. 6 at Sharpsburg Trinity Christian School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.