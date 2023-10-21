LaGrange bests Sharpsburg Trinity Christian

LaGrange rolled past Sharpsburg Trinity Christian for a comfortable 42-14 victory during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

LaGrange opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sharpsburg Trinity Christian through the first quarter.

The Grangers fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

LaGrange charged to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Grangers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, LaGrange faced off against Atlanta North Clayton and Sharpsburg Trinity Christian took on Fayetteville Whitewater on Oct. 6 at Sharpsburg Trinity Christian School.

