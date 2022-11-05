Razor thin: Peachtree City Mcintosh earns tough verdict over Hamilton Harris County

Peachtree City Mcintosh walked the high-wire before edging Hamilton Harris County 21-17 for a Georgia high school football victory on November 4.
The start wasn’t the problem for Hamilton Harris County, as it began with a 17-14 edge over Peachtree City Mcintosh through the end of the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Chiefs’ defeat of the Tigers.
