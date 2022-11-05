Canton Cherokee comes from behind to stop Kennesaw Mountain

Kennesaw Mountain tugged on Superman’s cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Canton Cherokee rebounded for a 30-14 victory on Friday on November 4 in Georgia football action.
Kennesaw Mountain started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Canton Cherokee at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors’ offense darted in front for a 17-14 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 13-0 in the last stanza.
