Athens Cedar Shoals prevails over Gainesville Chestatee

The first quarter gave Athens Cedar Shoals a 7-3 lead over Gainesville Chestatee.

The Jaguars opened an enormous 31-7 gap over the War Eagles at the intermission.

Athens Cedar Shoals stormed to a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The War Eagles closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens Cedar Shoals and Gainesville Chestatee faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Athens Cedar Shoals squared off with Bogart North Oconee in a football game.

