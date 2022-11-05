Blank check: Gainesville writes off Jefferson Jackson County with nothing but zeroes

A suffocating defense helped Gainesville handle Jefferson Jackson County 51-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 4.
The first quarter gave Gainesville a 7-0 lead over Jefferson Jackson County.
The Red Elephants registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Gainesville roared to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Red Elephants held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
