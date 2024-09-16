Sports Daily: Grumbling about pitches

Hey there. It’s AJ Willingham filling in for Tyler, who has a blister on his pitching hand. We’re still feeling the afterglow of the All-Star Game, so let’s keep up the good times by complaining about how the game Just Isn’t The Same Anymore.

WHERE HAVE ALL THE CURVEBALLS GONE?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Much like the triple, the curveball is an endangered animal in baseball’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” era.

The number of curveballs thrown across the MLB has declined by about 20,000 annually, and they now make up about 8.5% of pitches leaguewide.

Experts say it’s a symptom of putting power over finesse. Today’s game is all about velocity, and that’s where younger pitchers put their focus. To put it in numbers:

Curveballs have an average velocity of 80.2 mph.

This year, fastballs in the MLB have a record average velocity of 94.4 mph.

That’s not the whole story, though. Fastballs have also declined in usage over the last 20 or so years, replaced by the likes of sliders and sweepers, which have less velo than a fastball but are faster — and easier to throw — than curveballs.

Let’s let New York Yankees senior adviser Omar Minaya have the ultimate old guy (in spirit, not age) grumble:

“It’s become an industry of throwing over pitching. When you pitch, you use different pitches. What we’re seeing in the industry as a whole, especially with showcases, is people are looking more at velocity than pitchability — as a scout, I said that unfortunately.”

⚾ READ MORE: How the quest for longer outings, less contact has affected the curveball

CLARK-LESS IN INDIANA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The WNBA All-Star Game is this weekend in Indiana. What luck! After all, the Indiana Fever have phenom Caitlin Clark to showcase. Or not.

Unfortunately, Clark suffered a groin injury Tuesday during the Fever’s victory over the Connecticut Sun. Her status for All-Star weekend is unclear. She’s supposed to star in a weighted 3-point contest on Friday, and captain one of the teams for Saturday’s game.

🏀 READ MORE: What coaches say about Clark’s prospects

Angel Reese also needs a few “Get Well VERY Soon” wishes after sitting out the Chicago Sky’s last game before the All-Star break because of a leg injury.

Regardless, the city of Indianapolis is ready to show out — as is the Atlanta Dream. Guard Allisha Gray and forward Rhyne Howard will rep Atlanta in the All-Star Game, playing for team captain Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

SUMMER LOVIN’

The Atlanta Hawks’ eventful offseason continued today with the reported signing of Caleb Houstan, a 6-foot-8 forward who was drafted 32nd overall in the 2022 NBA draft.

Houstan fits the 3-and-D mold as an adept shooter with a solid motor on the defensive end.

Before this signing, AJC’s Lauren Williams sat down with new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh, who’s been busy (and celebrated) in his first three months on the job. He praised first-round pick Asa Newell and third-year guard Kobe Bufkin, who has averaged 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in his three Summer League games.

“I think the biggest thing for Kobe is just playing. I believe he's only played 27 NBA games. So, he's had some bad luck with injuries and trying to figure that out and get back. But he just needs to play. And I wouldn't really position him for (backup point guard). That's not my job to determine minutes and things like that for anybody." - Saleh

The summer Hawks face the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. tonight in Las Vegas.

🏀 READ THE WHOLE Q&A: Hawks GM loves winning habits that young team is building

CLOCK IS TICKING

Atlanta United is riding some stoppage time magic continued, but they might be running out of time.

Will Reilly scored in the 94th minute to secure a 2-2 draw with Chicago yesterday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Five Stripes (4-10-8) haven’t won since May 28. The squad has 12 matches left to secure one of the nine playoff spots. It trails ninth-place NYCFC by 11 points.

ATL hosts Charlotte on Saturday.

ALL RISE

Countdown to the first Falcons training camp practice: One week. Time to get caught up with AJC Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter:

Quarterbacks: Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins

Running backs: With Robinson and Allgeier, do Falcons have one of league’s best backfields?

Offensive line: Chris Lindstrom heads up rugged O-line, a strength of the team

Wide receivers/tight ends: Falcons hoping to unlock the various skills of Kyle Pitts

Defensive line: Falcons D-line plans to throw haymakers ‘like Mike Tyson’

Inside/outside linebackers: Can rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. improve Falcons’ dormant pass rush?

Secondary: Falcons secondary play will require heart, mind and fists

Special teams: Coming Friday!

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Julian Alexander/Atlanta United Credit: Julian Alexander/Atlanta United

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We can play with any team in the country," Napier said. “I'm confident our best is good enough to get it done." - University of Florida football coach Billy Napier at the SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. He pulled off one of the biggest turnarounds in recent coaching history last season when, on the brink of being fired, his Gators closed with four consecutive wins.

