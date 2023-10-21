Adel Cook outlasts Eastman Dodge County

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Hornets’ offense darted in front for a 10-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Adel Cook pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Indians’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Eastman Dodge County and Adel Cook played in a 47-37 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis.

